Odisha aims for chemical-led industrial hub

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the State aims to transition from a mineral-driven economy to a chemical-led industrial hub by leveraging its mineral resources, ports, and emerging investment opportunities.

Addressing the 14th edition of India Chem 2026 in Mumbai, Majhi stressed that Odisha was looking to play a larger role in India’s chemical and petrochemical industry. He noted the strategic advantages offered by Odisha’s ports at Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra, providing connectivity to domestic and international markets, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

He underscored the importance of the Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s refinery and petrochemical complex, and the Plastic Park at Paradip in creating downstream opportunities in polymers, packaging and technical textiles.

The Chief Minister also pointed to emerging opportunities in refrigerants, fluorochemicals, green hydrogen and green ammonia at Gopalpur, along with coal-gasification-based projects at Talcher and Lakhanpur. “These initiatives could strengthen domestic manufacturing and expand Odisha’s role in India’s chemical and petrochemical value chain,” he said.

Majhi said nearly 200 industrial units had been established in the State in less than twoandahalf years, attracting investments of around Rs 3.52 lakh crore. “Odisha has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 22.50 lakh crore, of which over Rs 12.50 lakh crore have been approved by the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA),” he said.

Majhi said the State’s industrial policies, infrastructure, skilled workforce and institutional support from organisations such as the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) make it an attractive destination for investment. “Odisha is ready to contribute at scale to realise India’s one-trillion-dollar chemical dream by 2040,” he said, inviting investors to explore opportunities across the State.

Pointing to institutional stability, the Chief Minister cited Odisha’s inclusion among the top five States in NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index and its top ranking in the Fiscal Health Index. He noted that Odisha has recorded the country’s second-highest investment inflow this year.