Odisha steps up relief ops

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday intensified relief and rescue operations, deploying four defence helicopters to airdrop food packets in flood-hit Ganjam district, where thousands of people remain marooned for over 24 hours following heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Arnab.Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said four helicopters had begun dropping food packets at 21 identified locations in the district, with personnel stationed there tasked with distributing them among stranded people.

Helicopters of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard are engaged in the operation, covering areas including Hinjilicut, Purushottampur, Seragada, Dharakote, Aska, Belaguntha, Bhanjanagar and Chikiti, where several areas remain cut off due to flooding.“The packets carry as much as 4,500 kg of grains, which will be dropped at one place and officials stationed there will later distribute them among the affected people,” Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

Other affected people are being provided cooked food by rescue teams, which are transporting supplies in boats, he said.Pujari said over 23,000 people were staying in relief camps, but the number of those marooned was considerably higher.He said 40 trained personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) would reach affected areas with cooked food to assist stranded people. Movement of boats to several locations had earlier been difficult due to strong water currents, but the situation had improved slightly on Friday, he said.Of the 313 rescue teams deployed across the State, more than 100 are engaged in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, the minister said.

A Central team will visit the State on November 2 to assess the damage caused by floods triggered by cyclone Arnab.Ganjam is the worst-affected district, while Gajapati and Kandhamala have also suffered damage. The government has not received any report of casualties so far, Pujari said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, expressed concern over the unexpectedly heavy rainfall in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.Majhi, accompanied by Pujari, left for an aerial assessment of the flood situation in the two districts on Friday afternoon.

“As part of the preparedness for cyclone Arnab, the administration was expecting that the calamity could have a major impact in Malkangiri. However, nobody could imagine that such heavy rainfall could occur in Ganjam district and cause severe floods,” Majhi said at a meeting here earlier in the day. He said Patrapur block in Ganjam district received 54 cm of rain in 24 hours, while several other places in Ganjam and Gajapati also recorded unusually heavy rainfall, triggering massive floods.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, “The volume of rain in Ganjam in a span of 24 hours was more than the annual average rainfall in the area.”She said the intensity of the flood current was so high that NDRF and ODRAF personnel could not move into several affected areas.

The Indian Coast Guard was, therefore, requested on Thursday to airlift stranded people and drop food packets in inaccessible pockets of Ganjam district.Around 50,000 people have been severely affected by the floods in Ganjam, Pujari said.

The overflowing Rushikulya river has caused extensive damage in Ganjam, inundating several villages, damaging bridges and washing away roads.Floodwaters have entered residential areas, with Sorada, Aska, Bhanjanagar and Purushottampur among the worst-affected places.

Dasamaili village in Dharakote block has been submerged under nearly 10 feet of water, while road connectivity between Aska, Berhampur and Sorada has been disrupted.Around five feet of floodwater is flowing over the Tankachhai-Hinjilicut road, affecting movement.Near Achhuli, a 30-foot breach has developed along the Rushikulya river. A bridge near Patashala has also been washed away, an official said. Floodwaters have also entered Bhanjanagar town, Sanakhemundi and Purushottampur areas.Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said rescue and relief operations had been intensified in the affected areas and relief materials had been distributed among people since Thursday.

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