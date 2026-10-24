‘Parmatam Darshan’ building opened

BarikJoda: The inauguration of the new ‘Parmatam Darshan’ building in Badabil concluded successfully, bringing together a vibrant blend of spiritual and social joy. The event drew attendees from across Odisha, alongside distinguished local guests.

Kendujhar MP Ananta Nayak inaugurated the new building as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Rajyogini Brahma Kumari B K Asha Didi and Rajyogini B K Sulochana Didi, the Director of the Brahma Kumaris Kataka Sub-Zone.

Also in attendance wereseveral distinguished guests, including Debabrata Swain, former non-judicial member of the Odisha Lokayukta, and Debendranath Pingua, Badabil SDPO.

They were joined by prominent social worker Chandragupta Prasad, Brahma Kumaris’ National Art Gallery DirectorB K Nathmal, and B K Tinta Behen, the in-charge of the Kendujhar Brahma Kumaris centre.