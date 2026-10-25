Vedamrit: Beehives to better livelihoods

Jharsuguda: In Bhugrapali village, Jharsuguda, farmer Kshirodra Patel has successfully integrated beekeeping into his six-acre paddy and vegetable farm. What started with just three bee boxes has grown into a reliable livelihood, generating an additional Rs 25,000 annually to support his seven-member family and strengthen their financial security.

Through Vedamrit, a scientific beekeeping initiative by Vedanta Aluminium, farmers are diversifying their incomes, boosting crop productivity via natural pollination, and building sustainable rural livelihoods with hands-on training and bee box support.

Beekeeping is transforming local agriculture and boosting household incomes.Kshirodra harvested 23 kg of honey within three months from three bee boxes, eventually expanding into colony sales while seeing a 30 per cent boostinvegetable yields from improved pollination.

Similarly, in nearby Salepali, Manjari Padhan started with a single Vedamrit bee box, harvesting eight litres of honey. The venture provided her with an additional income source and the financial confidence to contribute meaningfully to her family.

Vedamrit’s scientific beekeeping initiative has empowered 526 farmers across 20 villages, including Rajkumari Mahar and Pratima Sunani, who quickly generated extra income from their honey harvests.Collectively producing over 2,000 litres of premium honey in the past year, the programme now plans to scale its impact to1,500 rural beekeepers.

To strengthen the value chain, Vedamrit has established a modern honey processing plant at Kolabira for extraction, processing, and packaging.This facility helps rural producers meet quality standards, enhance product value, and access premium commercial markets.