- BJP will win Bengal civic body polls like recent Assembly elections: Minister Dilip Ghosh
- Shivakumar gives green signal to Golden Chariot special train in K’taka
- US H-1B restrictions risk undermining strategic partnership with India: Report
- Samsung Confirms Galaxy Devices Eligible for Android 17 Update
- Gas Cylinder Explosion: Three Injured in Benguluru
- Cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain alert for south Bengal from Wednesday
- AP ZPTC Race: Will it Be Family First, Grassroots Workers Last
- Airbnb bans guest checkout chores from November 20
Woman’s body found in forest
In Short
A scientific team from Nabarangpur will assist in collecting and examining evidence at the scene.
Umerkote: The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a forested area near Chikalpadar village in Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district on Friday, sparking suspicions of foul play. Local villagers discovered the unclothed body early in the morning and immediately alerted the police. While the victim’s clothing and footwear were found scattered nearby, the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.
It is suspected that the woman may have been sexually assaulted before her death, though neither assault nor murder has been officially confirmed. The Umerkote police secured the area, deployed personnel near the recovery site, and launched an investigation to identify the victim and reconstruct the sequence of events.
A scientific team from Nabarangpur will assist in collecting and examining evidence at the scene. The investigation’s findings, combined with the post-mortem report, are expected to establish the exact cause and circumstances of death.
Local resident Jayanta Nayaksaid villagers discovered the body in the morning, prompting police to secure the scene.
TG Ethics committee hearing on Padi Kaushik Reddy deferred, Huzurabad by-election likely
₹10,000-Crore Business at Stake: Chamber Sounds Alarm, Seeks Rally Rescheduling
Five Killed in Blasting Accident in Alluri District
Jio IPO scripts global record with 1.39 cr applications
IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Telangana
Needless row over Jaishankar-Rubio meeting in Mumbai