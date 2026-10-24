Woman’s body found in forest

Umerkote: The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a forested area near Chikalpadar village in Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district on Friday, sparking suspicions of foul play. Local villagers discovered the unclothed body early in the morning and immediately alerted the police. While the victim’s clothing and footwear were found scattered nearby, the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

It is suspected that the woman may have been sexually assaulted before her death, though neither assault nor murder has been officially confirmed. The Umerkote police secured the area, deployed personnel near the recovery site, and launched an investigation to identify the victim and reconstruct the sequence of events.

A scientific team from Nabarangpur will assist in collecting and examining evidence at the scene. The investigation’s findings, combined with the post-mortem report, are expected to establish the exact cause and circumstances of death.

Local resident Jayanta Nayaksaid villagers discovered the body in the morning, prompting police to secure the scene.