338-Foot Long Pizza Cooked by Italian Restaurant to Raise Money for Australian Firefighters

338-Foot Long Pizza Cooked by Italian Restaurant to Raise Money for Australian Firefighters
Highlights

On Instagram, A video of the pizza being made has gone viral. On social media, users marveling at its size with lots of amazement.

On Instagram, A video of the pizza being made has gone viral. On social media, users marveling at its size with lots of amazement.

In Australia, an Italian restaurant in has made a 103meter (338 foot) Margherita pizza to raise funds for firefighters battling bushfires which happened some days before.

On Instagram, A video of the pizza being made has gone viral. On social media, users marveling at its size with lots of amazement.

Before being baked using a conveyor oven, they rolled out the pizza in a rectangular, 338meter-long pieces of dough. After that pieced it together and covered the pizza with lots of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza was then liberally seasoned with lots basil leaves, oregano and olive oil to make it taste better.

The effort to make this 338meter long pizza and yielded 4,000 slices took about four hours, according to Pellegrini's restaurant of Australia.

The proceeds went to the New South Wales Rural Fire service.



A video of the making this 338meter long pizza has gone viral on social media with lots of users marveling at its size.

The Australian restaurant has now announced a contest to guess how many kilograms of flour went into making the pizza. They had offered the price for winner with most approx. answer.

One can see and participate in it on their Instagram account.

