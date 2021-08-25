99-Year-Old Competitive Athlete Hold The Guinness World Record For The Oldest Powerlifter In The World

Edith Murway-Traina will celebrate her 100th birthday as a world record holder on August 8, 2021.



According to Guinness World Records in the female, the brilliant grandmother's and dedication have earned her the distinction of 'oldest competitive powerlifter in the world.'

Edith is shattering the professional powerlifting circuit, impressing viewers and judges alike with her beautiful lifts. She lifts weights ranging from 40 to 150 pounds.

Edith started winning prizes with her trainer Bill and Carmen's rapid lifts during contests.





no relative stranger to physical exertion, having worked as a dance instructor at the local recreation centre. Shirley Temple, Ginger Rogers, and Fred Astaire were role models for young Edith when it came to dance. She had a good time and expressed it with everyone when she had the opportunity. Edith met Carmen Gutworth, who is now a personal confidant, through dance. She has

A few years later, Carmen encouraged the patient and amusing Edith, then 91, to accompany her at the gym, and she rapidly developed interest in lifting.

She figured she might as well collect a few bars while she was observing those ladies performing their thing. On a constant schedule, she discovered that she was appreciating it and that she was challenging herself to improve a little bit each time. She was quickly accepted as a member of the group.

Edith also acknowledges that her recent victories have resulted in her receiving so many medals that she once ran out of room in her house

The dedicated athlete continues to influence others, to the point where she has enlisted the help of people of all ages to participate in physical activities.

She is most excited to return in the gym and work alongside her trainer to compete again soon after taking a break due to the pandemic. Edith was 98 years and 94 days old when she competed last in 2019.