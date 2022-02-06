A Kerala Woman Living In Abu Dhabi Wins Rs 44-Crore In Lottery

As per reports, an Indian expatriate woman, Leena Jalal of Thrissur, Kerala, living in Abu Dhabi received Rs 44.75 crore in a Big Ticket lottery game. In the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Weekly Draw, she won Dh22 million.



Jalal's ticket number 144387 was drawn in the 'Terrific 22 million series 236' in the lottery held on 3 February. Jalal is an Abu Dhabi-based human resources professional. She told the publication that she planned to separate the ticket with ten others and donate some of the proceeds to charity.

She had been not the only Indian who struck it rich that night. Another expatriate from Kerala, Suraif Suru, won Dh1 million when his ticket was drawn serial 236. Suru, who hails from Kerala's Mallapuram district, said he'll split the prize money with 29 other people and use some of it to assist some of his underprivileged acquaintances.

The year before, a Kerala man who works as a driver in Dubai won a jackpot in a raffle draw in the United Arab Emirates, winning 20 million dirhams (about Rs 40 crore) (UAE). The prize was awarded jointly to Ranjit Somaranjan and his nine other collaborators.

Meanwhile, India is represented by the other four winners. Suraif Suru received the second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,36,291), while Siljohn Yohannan received the third prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,01,70,460), Anzar Sukkariya Manzil received the fourth prize of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 50,84,501), and Divya Abraham received the fifth prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 20,33,800).