American Mom Holds A New Guinness World Record For Running 100-mile treadmill In Less Than A Day

Amy Palmiero-Winters (USA) colliding with a vehicle while riding her motorcycle lead to her to hold a new Guinness World Record. Despite qualifying for the Boston Marathon just months before, an unexpected turn of events in 1994 led in an above-the-knee amputation of her left leg, leaving the dedicated runner learning to walk again.



The inspirational parent and athlete has recently received her first Guinness World Records title, as part of our Impairment Records Initiative, after completing the quickest 100 miles on a treadmill (female) - LA2 in a time of 21 hours 43 minutes and 29 seconds.

Amy's attempt at the world record took place at Bespoke Treatments Physical Therapy in Manhattan, New York, USA, when a group of friends and physical therapists gathered to cheer her on during the arduous 24-hour period. Amy recalled how she was trying to figure out how she would ever get back to one of her favourite pastimes while in the hospital, as surgeons worked to save as much of her leg as they could. Running had always been her go-to pastime for escaping life's issues and pushing through whatever adversities or emotional weights she was carrying, but it had now become the one thing she struggled to do.In the present scenario,she not only runs marathons, but she also sets records with them, thanks to 25 surgeries, extensive physical therapy, rehabilitation, emotional resolve, and a will to keep going.









This programme will see the introduction of an initial set of twenty-three classification categories for physical, intellectual, and visual impairments, which will be relevant across all sports, strength, and "journey" records, and will be designed with the help of external experts.

Amy had little time to rest between the 100 miles she needed to complete since she was under the gun to meet a 22-hour deadline. She had a variety of prosthetics on hand to switch out for comfort, as well as many bottles of healthy beverages, carbs, and energy bars to keep her nourished for the voyage.

Amy began her race against the clock at 7:20 a.m. on a Saturday morning, just like any other morning run. She realised the trick was to keep her pace and time consistent, so she set a goal of covering a particular distance every hour to stay on track.

Amy encountered difficulties during her endeavour, as one would expect when running the distance of many normal marathons in one day. Faced with tiredness, dehydration, and muscle cramps, she needed to stretch and reset her thoughts at several moments along her journey in order to maintain her motivation to keep going.

However , she was on her 19th hour of running in New York City at one point, while most people were asleep.

Despite her misgivings and feelings of giving up, her crew provided her with the emotional support and encouragement she needed to cross the finish line in 21 hours and 43 minutes.

Amy received a certificate for her outstanding efforts from adjudicator Claire Stephens, who was on-site to formally validate the new record. The seasoned athlete has competed in a variety of races, including marathons and ultra marathons, up until her most recent achievement.

She has run the New York City Marathon and the Chicago Marathon, and even finished second in her division at the Silver Strand Marathon, despite being five months pregnant and using a prosthetic that was only meant for walking at the time.