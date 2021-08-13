American Mom Holds A New Guinness World Record For Running 100-mile treadmill In Less Than A Day
Amy Palmiero-Winters (USA) colliding with a vehicle while riding her motorcycle lead to her to hold a new Guinness World Record. Despite qualifying for the Boston Marathon just months before, an unexpected turn of events in 1994 led in an above-the-knee amputation of her left leg, leaving the dedicated runner learning to walk again.
The inspirational parent and athlete has recently received her first Guinness World Records title, as part of our Impairment Records Initiative, after completing the quickest 100 miles on a treadmill (female) - LA2 in a time of 21 hours 43 minutes and 29 seconds.
Amy's attempt at the world record took place at Bespoke Treatments Physical Therapy in Manhattan, New York, USA, when a group of friends and physical therapists gathered to cheer her on during the arduous 24-hour period. Amy recalled how she was trying to figure out how she would ever get back to one of her favourite pastimes while in the hospital, as surgeons worked to save as much of her leg as they could. Running had always been her go-to pastime for escaping life's issues and pushing through whatever adversities or emotional weights she was carrying, but it had now become the one thing she struggled to do.In the present scenario,she not only runs marathons, but she also sets records with them, thanks to 25 surgeries, extensive physical therapy, rehabilitation, emotional resolve, and a will to keep going.