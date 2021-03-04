Anand Mahindra shares a photo of an elephant in a shirt and pants; check out

Anand Mahindra shared a picture of an elephant in a new Twitter post on March 3, but there is a twist here, as you'll notice after looking at the picture. "Incredible India," Anand Mahindra said in his post as he shared a photo of an elephant in a shirt and pants. Yes, that is correct.

As seen in the picture, the elephant is seen wearing a purple shirt and white pants with a black belt while the animal walked with its mahout.

"Incredible India. Ele-Pant ..." Anand Mahindra said in the title of his post.

Anand Mahindra's post quickly went viral as he collected over 3,000 likes within minutes of being available online. The comment section is full of hilarious lines, while social media users enjoyed their post.

"Looks like he is wearing distressed jeans...quite a trendy one," a user said. Another comment reads, "Pants for elephant and lungi for mahout."

Thanks for the Share! Truly Incredible India. Whatever the wildlife enthusiasts say....India & Indian would never harm any elephant be it domesticated or in forest. — Ashish B Baldev (@AshishBaldev) March 3, 2021





वो सब तो ठीक है, पर दर्जी ने नाप कैसे लिया होगा?



🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Sonam Chauhan (@SonamTheSpark) March 3, 2021





Wow, he probably packed them in his trunks :) — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) March 3, 2021









Impossible is nothing 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/Hx9C9g3EiB — Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) March 3, 2021





Ele-Pant!

With the eccentricities of a rich culture! https://t.co/ml0QGPbsIl — A M Faisal (@A_M_Faisal) March 3, 2021







