Baby Yoda Cream Puffs: The Internet Just Blessed us

Moving from adorable memes, now Baby Yoda is back making and this time as edible cream puffs.

Internet has gone through gaga over Disney + Series The Mandalorian's character, now "The Child" which was actually Baby Yoda; memes and goodies took over our social media.

A user with the username @justjenn who goes on microblogging site Twitter has shared the recipe of Baby Yoda cream puff.









He had shared a picture of the cream puff, in which green colour cream has been used as a filling in a choux pastry. Also, he had used two chocolate pearls to make eyes of Baby Yoda.









He had captioned the cute dessert as, "Stop scrolling. I'm here blessing your timeline with tiny Baby Yoda Cream Puffs."

Naturally, the netizens obsessed with this adorable character Baby Yoda which had things to say.

And the tweet with Baby Yoda dessert has been gaining so many loves and likes from other users over internet.

Expressing their joy and happiness one user tweeted:

"oh my goodness I love this so much."

Another user wrote in a reply comment: "your dreams are coming true."