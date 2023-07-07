Bharat Jain Became The Wealthiest Beggar Of World With A Net Worth Of ₹7.5 Crore

The notion of a 'beggar' often brings to mind individuals associated with poverty, facing financial instability, donning tattered clothing, and having unkempt hair. However, there exists a group of individuals who have transformed begging into a lucrative and profitable profession, giving it a new dimension.



As per a report from the Economic Times, Bharat Jain, often seen begging on the streets of Mumbai, holds the title of the wealthiest beggar worldwide. Due to financial constraints, Jain was unable to pursue formal education. Nevertheless, he is a married man with a family comprising his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father.

In spite of his modest beginnings, Jain has amassed a net worth of ₹7.5 crore. His monthly earnings from begging range between ₹60,000 and ₹75,000.

However, with his immense wealth, Jain persists in begging on the streets of the financial capital. While many individuals struggle to earn a few hundred rupees even after putting in long hours of work, Jain manages to earn ₹2,000-2,500 per day, dedicating around 10 to 12 hours to his begging activities, thanks to the generosity of people.

Meanwhile, Jain and his family reside in a 1BHK duplex apartment in Parel. His children have received an education from a convent school and have completed their studies. Other members of his family operate a stationery store. Despite their consistent advice to quit begging, Jain disregards their counsel and continues with this line of work.

Furthermore, Jain owns a 2BHK flat in Mumbai valued at ₹1.2 crore and possesses two shops in Thane that generate a rental income of ₹30,000 per month. Jain reportedly carries out his begging activities in prominent locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CSMT) or Azad Maidan.