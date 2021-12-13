Canadian Children Holds New Guinness World Record For The World's Longest Chain Of Paper Snowflakes

The Earth Rangers, a children's conservation organization, with hundreds of children from across Canada broke the Guinness World Records record for the longest chain of paper snowflakes on Friday, November 5, 2021. The chain, which was made up of 2,190 six-sided snowflakes, measured 403.66 m (1.324.34 ft) and was displayed at the Toronto Zoo's polar bear exhibit as part of an inspiring art exhibition. Children have been responding to a national invitation to write down their views about climate change on recycled and scrap paper snowflake cut-outs until last June.



The children's words varied from their fears and concerns about the environment to their aspirations and bright ideas for the future. The children's notes showered the Toronto Zoo with almost 2,000 snowflakes, significantly surpassing expectations and smashing the world record for the longest chain of paper snowflakes.

Earth Rangers wants to demonstrate that collective effort has a collective impact by breaking this record. Given the disproportionate impact of climate change on the Arctic, the snowflake chain is particularly illustrative. Despite the fact that the consequences of climate change are being felt all across the world, the Arctic is warming at three times the global rate, posing a threat to the people and species who live there.

The Earth Rangers Foundation is a children's conservation group with the goal of inspiring a new generation of environmentalists. They aspire to provide every child in Canada with environmental awareness and the confidence to take action.

Meanwhile, the snowflake challenge is part of Project 2050, Climate-friendly habits to change the world, a nationwide initiative in which children throughout Canada can make a significant difference for the environment.