Couple From Madurai Hired A Chartered Flight And Tied The knot On Board

On May23, a couple from Tamil Nadu tied the knot onboard an aeroplane on their journey from Madurai to Thoothukudi in the company of their close friends and relatives.

Rakesh and Dheekshana, who are from Madurai, hired a chartered flight and married onboard the plane in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. There were 130 people in attendance. The pair stated that all 130 passengers on the trip were relatives who had taken the RT-PCR test and had tested negative.

Last week, the couple married in a secret wedding ceremony. In the meantime immediately after the relaxation was revealed, they both decided on the 'aircraft wedding' as a way to make their special day even more unforgettable.

Due to the massive spike in the number of coronavirus infections, the Tamil Nadu government extended the existing lockdown for another week, till May 31. After the state reported over 36,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the decision to extend the lockdown in Tamil Nadu was made. All private-sector employees have been asked to work from home, according to new guidelines .Only pharmacies, milk businesses, and newspaper delivery services will stay functioning in the state. During the state's lockdown, only vital government offices will be open.

However, prior to the entire shutdown, the state government granted a one-day reprieve, allowing all stand-alone stores to operate until 9 p.m. on the weekend.