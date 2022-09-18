Family Run Ice Cream Shop Attempted For Guinness World Record

In order to break the Guinness World Record, an ice cream shop in the US created 266 different milkshake flavours and manufactured them all in just over an hour. The world record for "Most Milkshake Flavors on Display" was successfully attempted by Snow Cap, an ice cream parlour in Seligman, Arizona, at an occasion that coincided with engine oil producer Mobil 1's "Keep Route 66 kickin" expedition.



Snow Cap, however, tested just about every flavour or combination imaginable to make such an amazing feat possible. These included milkshakes that had burgers, nachos, and other goodies displayed on top.



The family-run ice cream shop was visited by a Guinness World Records adjudicator who verified that Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-in did indeed serve all 266 flavours on the menu in a record amount of time.

According to sources, the official account of their Instagram uploaded a post which stated that they had achieved the Guinness World record. They had achieved it in just one hour 35 minutes and had also praised the staff and their efforts.

