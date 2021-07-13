Granddaughter Fulfill The Wish Of Her Grandmother By Giving Her A Surprise She Wished In Her Entire Life

A trending video of the grandmother filled with happiness grabbed the eyes of the netizens. The video includes a Barbie doll that was given to an old grandmother in Brazil as a joyful surprise gift from her granddaughter, something she had wished for her entire life. GoodNewsCorrespondent released a brief video to Twitter that captured her reaction after receiving her gift, and it quickly went viral.



Dona Carmoza, as seen in the video, was overjoyed when she received her gift, which was wrapped in lovely paper. Dona excitedly opened the package and discovered a Barbie doll inside, and her response was absolutely stunning as she yelled in joy and embraced her granddaughter.

The short video has already received over 10,000 views and numerous likes. Social media users expressed their ideas and opinions in the post's comments section. According to the caption of the post, it stated that she wished for a Barbie doll throughout her life.

Several people started giving their opinion in the comment section and expressed their happiness.

Here are some of the heart-melting comments:

BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE 🎁❤️😭 (Brazil) Dona Carmoza is surprised with a Barbie doll from her granddaughter...she'd wanted a Barbie her whole life. pic.twitter.com/MS6Kotbth3 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 11, 2021

