TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua from Florida, has been named the world's oldest living dog by Guinness World Records. TobyKeith, the world's oldest living dog, was born on January 9, 2001 and is still continuing well at 21 years and 97 days.

TobyKeith has lived with Gisela Shore of Greenacres for the most of his life, since she adopted him from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old.

She recalled that she was volunteering at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue when one of the employees informed her about an older couple who were trying to surrender a dog because they could no longer was able to take care for him. She met the old couple and was shown around by a little tan Chihuahua. Peanut Butter was his given name at that time, later she changed his name to TobyKeith.

While Shore hit 20, it dawned to him that TobyKeith might be the world's oldest living dog.

After validating his 'grand old' age of 21 years and 66 days on March 16, 2022, Guinness World Records determined that the chihuahua was truly the world's oldest living dog. Shore's family and friends were ecstatic, and in addition to celebrating the world record, they took TobyKeith on a car ride and prepared him for a special reward.

Gisela Shore and Toby Keith introduced the dog in a clip published by Guinness World record. Shore adds in the video that considering his age, he's in fairly good health. She further added that he sleeps a lot but, aside from that, he's doing fantastic.









Meanwhile, Chihuahuas typically live for 12 to 18 years, but TobyKeith has outlived all of his Chihuahua companions owing to a balanced food and a caring family. However, Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who lived for 29 years and 5 months before being put to sleep on November 14, 1939, holds the Guinness World Records distinction for the oldest canine ever documented.