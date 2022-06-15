Hindu Neighbours Help A Muslim Girl To Get Marry In The Midst Of Violence

The West Bengal city of Howrah has also been engulfed in communal strife, with an outburst of violence preceded by a curfew. In the midst of this, Hindu neighbours stood behind the family of a Muslim widow whose daughter's wedding ceremony could have been postponed owing to disturbance on Sunday, June 12.



According to sources, the bride's neighbours handled practically everything, including welcoming the groom and other guests and ensuring the bride's safe arrival at her in-laws' home.

Iddenesa Mullick, a Muslim widow, lost her spouse eight years ago and is the mother of three daughters and one son. She lives in a modest house near the NH-6, which is blocked by protesters.

She stated that there were big protests in their neighbourhood. When the administration enacted Section 144, I was concerned. She had no choice but to postpone her daughter Pakiza's wedding, which was set to take place on Sunday. Her friends explained that her Hindu neighbours, on the other hand, approached her and promised her that they would take care of everything.

The wedding ceremony was carried out entirely by Mullick's neighbours, Tapas Kodali, Lakhikanta Kayal, and Uttam Dolui. They reminisced how they grew up in the same hamlet and were always there for each other when they were in need.

The three neighbours went to the police station to ask for permission to marry, and they were granted it because Section 144 of the CrPC was in effect in the region.