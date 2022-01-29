Hospital In Rural Bangladesh Is Considered As The Best Building In The world

Hospital in rural a part of Bangladesh is taken into account as the best new building within the world. Friendship Hospital in Satkhira, a cyclone-prone zone, has been granted the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) international prize 2021.

Kashef Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi architect, created the 80-bed community hospital, which was built entirely of indigenous bricks. The jury , chaired by famous architect Odile Decq, chose the hospital because the winner from a nominees of three new buildings.

As per a press release released by RIBA, the hospital, which was built at a minimal cost, was meant to figure with and survive the tangible global climate change consequences of rising saltwater within the surrounding region. It added that the sequence of courtyards usher in natural light and ventilation, while a canal running across the location collects important rainwater because the groundwater is useless for many uses.

The water channel provides visual relief, aids in microclimatic cooling, and is a sort of distraction for both patients and their relations from the disease's concern.

Decq explained that created a building with a person's touch that's seamlessly merged into its surroundings. She stated that the hospital is very relevant to major global concerns like unequal access to healthcare and therefore the crushing impact of climate breakdown on vulnerable populations, adding that the hospital may be a celebration of a structure committed to people.

Meanwhile, the RIBA statement mentioned that the Friendship Hospital embodies an architecture of humanity and protection that symbolises the Friendship NGO's charitable aim to bring dignity and hope to communities via social innovation.