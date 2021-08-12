Journey Of A Tamil Nadu Resident From A Waiter To An IAS Officer

K Jaiganesh, was born in a distant village called Vinavamangalam near Ambur in northern Tamil Nadu and he earlier worked in a small restaurant as waiter but defied all the obstacles to achieve his aim of becoming an IAS official.



After six failed attempts, he clawed his way up from poverty to 156th place in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam in 2007.

Jaiganesh graduated from the Government Thanthai Periyar Institute of Technology in Vellore with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering but he has to continue to do part time jobs to earn his livelihood.

He started out working at Satyam Cinemas, but he didn't have enough time to study for the tests. Then he got a work at an eatery, where he had considerably started to manage some time to prepare himself for the test, and eventually he became successful in 2007. After that, he moved to Mussourie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Public Administration.

While explaining his journey, he recalled that he had attempted three times, unsuccessfully, to take the civil service examinations from his village. He made a decision to make it, he needed to be in Chennai. As a result, he took admission into the government's All-India Institute for IAS Coaching at Anna Nagar. While he reached there, to meet his expenses of rent and travel expenditure, he took started doing whatever part time jobs he can avail to.

