Lance Naik Manju Became An Inspiration As She Is The First Woman Skydiver Of Indian Army

As the first female skydiver in the Indian Army, Lance Naik Manju has set the bar high. Lance Naik Manju, who was assigned to the Eastern Command from the Corps of Military Police, became the first skydiver in the Indian Army when he made his jump from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv at a height of 10,000 feet. She has surely paved the path for many other women to come after her and use their strengths and skills to establish themselves in the Army.

She used an ALH to jump from 10,000 feet. Her heroic deed will serve as a role model for other female soldiers. All the women in the nation who desire to carve out a niche for themselves in various professional fields, particularly in the Indian Armed Forces, are inspired by Lance Naik Manju's accomplishment.

According to Indian Army officials, the statement was accompanied by a video of Manju donning the safety equipment before she leaps into the air and skydives with the assistance of two other skydivers. For the jump, she received special skydiving training from the Adventure Wing of the Indian Army.