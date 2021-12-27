Man From UK Holds A New Guinness World Record By Collecting A Set Of Around 8,000 Brooches

Their best-selling book continues to be one of the most coveted gifts under the Christmas tree year after year, and we're always on the lookout for amazing people who are as enthusiastic about the holiday season.



Adam Wide (UK), who recently broke the world record for having the largest collection of Christmas brooches. As Adam explains the thrill of discovering an unexpected pearl within a collection of brooches, the joy of discovering small treasures is plainly imprinted on his face.

Despite spending hundreds of thousands of pounds over the course of his hobby's forty-ish years, Adam reckons that his collection is now worth far more 350,000.

It happened almost by chance one day while Adam was browsing a store's Christmas section. He came saw a little, gleaming brooch and decided to purchase it. His life was revolutionised by an apparently insignificant deed, simply another holiday purchase.

Adam claims that as soon as he became interested, the hobby become totally obsessive. Adam has gathered brooches from every decade and provenance, in a variety of forms and colours, after four decades of collecting.

His most valuable piece is an art nouveau inspired translucent plique a jour crafted between 1920 and 1930: a priceless treasure of minute artistry made of platinum, diamonds, and rubies. The delicate design resembles a Christmas tree, as evidenced by the green details, but in an art nouveau manner that is slightly abstract.

Some of the brooches have sentimental importance, while others are manufactured by well-known brands or designers like Stuart Freeman, to name one.

A colourful Christmas tree from the 1920s, enamelled in sterling silver and with vibrant details in black, yellow, red, blue, and green, is the oldest brooch in Adam's massive collection. Although the designer and exact date of this diamond are unclear, Adam treasures it for its shapes and long, fascinating history.

Adam even owns pieces by Stanley Hadley, one of his favourite designers and the genius behind jewellery for celebrities like Liza Minelli and Bette Midler, as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

People should invest in a brooch as brooches are a diverse hobby with many possibilities and they can be obtained almost anywhere, at a variety of costs to fit different budgets.

Adam describes collecting Christmas brooches as a great hobby that anyone may start and invites everyone to give it a try. Individuals start small, like he did, and before you know it. People amassed an impressive collection of 8,000 brooches.

But, this Christmas, Adam has also another important secret to share and thought of growing up and being an adult is a trap.

From gleaming Christmas trees to tiny snowflakes, bells, and snowmen, one thing is certain: Adam's collection is a visual feast with its astounding variety and imaginative interpretation of traditional Christmas themes.