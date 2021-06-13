MS Dhoni races with Ziva’s pet pony, video goes viral [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen racing with his Shetland pony at his Ranchi farmhouse, his wife Sakshi on Saturday shared a video.

"Stronger faster! #playtime #shetlandpony #racing," Sakshi captioned the video that she shared on her official Instagram account.



In just few hours, the video went viral, featuring Dhoni and his daughter Ziva's pony. The video has amassed almost 3.7 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received hundreds of comments from fans and a fellow cricketer, Suresh Raina. Many expressed their love and admiration for the ace cricketer MS Dhoni.



Raina, who retired from international cricket alongside MS Dhoni on August 15 last year, reacted to the video with a fire emoji.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was suspended after the first 29 games in May due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, is set to resume in September. While the dates are yet to be confirmed, Dhoni has seemed to have entered the training mode.



When the IPL 2021 was halted last month, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were placed second in the points table, having won five games out of the seven that were played. With six wins and two losses, Delhi Capitals (DC) were table-toppers. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) occupied third and place slots in the table.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to stop the tournament indefinitely after four players, two CSK support staff members and a bus cleaner contracted the virus on May 3 and 4.



Once again leading from the front, Dhoni left the team hotel only after the safe departure of all his other teammates following the postponement of IPL 2021.

