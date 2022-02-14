On The Reality Show Shark Tank, A 13-Year-Old Girl Receives 50 Lakhs For Her Anti-Bullying App

Anoushka Jolly has been the country's youngest Shark Tank India candidate, pitching her business idea to the country's top investors. She rose to prominence as a result of an idea she had to help children her age resist bullying in schools and universities.Jolly, a class 8 student from Pathways School Gurugram, pitched the idea for an app called 'KAVACH' on the Indian reality TV show Shark Tank.



Moreover, this is not Jolly's first attempt to combat bullying; she previously dealt with the problem with a separate software. When she heard people's tales about how bullying affected them and made them feel weak and less about themselves, They felt compelled to do something about it. It made me more aware of the situation. Because no one deserves to be in that mental state, she resolved to take some action to end bullying by spreading awareness. As a result, the Anti-Bullying Squad was formed (ABS).

The Anti-Bullying Squad is a social movement that tries to raise awareness about bullying in order to reduce it on the ground. This internet platform serves as a community where experts get together to organise one-on-one anti-bullying sessions in schools. The platform was created with the goal of drastically reducing the number of cases of the problem, and Jolly states that ABS has favourably touched almost 2,000 students from 100+ schools and universities with the aid of schools, NGOs, and experts.

While anti bullying system was growing in popularity and performing its mission, Jolly quickly realised that anonymity was crucial in reporting such situations. Numerous victims are afraid of more bullying, embarrassment, and fear if they disclose such incidents.

After developing ABS, she observed that reporting an issue or an incidence typically resulted in it being remedied. However, anonymity is a key component that allows the victim to express their side of the tale without fear of being judged. She explained that because KAVACH allows anyone student or parent to anonymously report acts of bullying, schools and counsellors may intervene diplomatically and take appropriate measures to prevent these occurrences.

The 13-year-old now wants to create a strong network of anti-bullying ambassadors who will be able to obtain downloads and measure the amount of individuals and lives they directly or indirectly affect.

Jolly obtained funding of Rs. 50 lakh from Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group (shaadi.com), and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of consumer electronics brand boAt, after pitching her idea to the'sharks' on Shark Tank. They recognised the gravity of the situation and the impact that KAVACH has on the country's youth. At first, she didn't think she would d get a deal that day.