Principal Of A Kerala Government College Pressured Student To Fall At Her Feet And Apologize

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the IUML's student wing, has accused Kasaragod Government College's principal-in-charge of forcing a student to fall at her feet and apologise for threatening her. Theclaim has been dismissed by the principal-in-charge, Dr Rema M, as a political gimmick.

MSF state president P K Navas said Dr Rema humiliated a second-year BA Economics student by making him to fall at her feet and threatened to file a police report against him in a news conference on Wednesday.

On October 18, the alleged event occurred in the principal's chamber. They submitted complaints with the chief minister and the police head," he continued, but there has been no investigation into the matter.

When he arrived at the institution on October 18, his buddies informed him that the principal was intending to file a police report against him. "So he went to the principal's office, where she was unpleasant and accused him of being the college's troublemaker. The principal then requested that he bring his other three troublemakers into the chamber with him. The principal targeted the boy, according to his buddies, for not wearing a mask on campus. "He wasn't wearing a mask, to be sure. Many others, however, were not wearing masks, but she singled him out.

When he returned with his pals, the principal allegedly forced him to apologise and fall at his feet. Not once, not twice, but three times. That's when the friends decided to take a picture. The footage from the principal's room's CCTV camera may be viewed.

Shibin claimed that the principal singled out MSF for special attention. He explained that on Fresher's Day, all student organisations decorated the campus with bunting. However, only the MSF bunting was manually removed by the principle.

The MSF and the BA Economics student used the truth sparingly. MSF had hung bunting for the National Flag on the mast to welcome the freshmen on Monday. She said that they (MSF students) created a small tent around the flagpole with their bunting.

Two NCC officers who visited the college on Monday, however, took issue with it. They told me not to denigrate the National Flag even if I wasn't honouring it.

Only the ABVP's bunting was taken off campus around 5 p.m. Because the MSF did not do it, the principal removed the bunting from the National Flag mast at 8 p.m. When collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand arrived on campus later, she pointed it out as well.

When the principal requested him to wear a mask in October, the pupil allegedly lifted his hand to smack her.

The police took him away to the station and slapped a fine on him for not wearing a mask, Dr Rema said taht the police also told me to send my complaint if he intend to press charges.

But that evening, several of his relatives and leaders of MSF called the principal on phone and visited her house to change her mind. They said he is not even 20 years and a police complaint will criminalise him. They said he is ready to apologise for the misdemeanor.

She states that he and his friends came to my room on Monday (October 18), and he collapsed at her feet. His friends may have taken the picture to use against her later.