Watch The Trending Video Of A Delivery Boy Helping Specially-Abled Man On The Street

The internet is brimming with videos of compassion and charity that help us reclaim our faith in humanity. It is our responsibility as humans to assist those in need. A trending video witnessing a delivery boy assisting a specially-abled man on the street has piqued the interest of netizens.



The trending video shows a delivery driver coming to a halt after noticing a disabled guy struggling to get onto a sidewalk in his wheelchair. He dashes over to him, gently pushing the chair forward and assisting the man onto the sidewalk. It's worth noting that the video is from Japan. The video was shared by the Good News Movement which got circulated within a short span of time. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:









The video went viral, rendering many people speechless, and many others applauded the delivery man's selflessness. The trending video has achieved more than seventy thousand likes and several comments applauding the gesture of the man while helping the disabled man.



This video still make us remember that how the humanity still exist in the world. There are several stress matters going all across the world but apart from those violence, clashes and negativity spreading all over, this kind of videos can make a post impact on the people and their mindset