Watch The Trending Video Of A Dog Taking Care Of The Owner's Sprained Foot

A trending video of a dog tending to its owner's sprained foot has gone viral, and it's all kinds of adorable and sentimental. A page named Cuddle My Dog shared the video on Instagram. A golden retriever doggo was seen carefully caring for its owner's sprained foot in the trending video. It even encouraged its owner to use the ice pack and provided pain-relieving kisses.



The caption explained that the dogs are the best caregiver a person could hoped for. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





The whole video shows the journey of the owner's recovery and how the dog had accompanied throughout. This trending video makes us remember that dogs are the best partners and loyal supporters. It had pampered her owner while taking messages everytime. Even at times of rest the dog was guarding her so that she would not get hurt again and would take the necessities at time. The trending video has gained more than one lakh views within a short span of time.



Several users applaud the dog and complimented the bond they shared with each other. The users gave their feedback in the comment section for their unconditional love.