Watch The Trending Video Of A Family Of Racoons At A Restaurant

It's fun to see videos of animals acting adorable. Your attitude will improve after watching a trending video of a family of raccoons at a restaurant's drive-through.The caption for the video that ViralHog posted on Instagram reads, "A raccoon family gets a drive-thru treat."

In the trending video, a worker who is stationed there is seen giving the raccoons food and even throwing some extra so they can eat peacefully. A person who saw the entire event from a moving car recorded it on camera.

The trending video, according to the Instagram post, was shot in Ontario, Canada. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The trending video has now been viewed by more than 67,000 individuals, and that number is steadily growing. There are 10,000 likes on the post, and there are many humorous comments there as well.

Meanwhile, Raccoon videos are frequently shared on social media. A dog and two raccoons playing with soap bubbles can be seen in a recent video that has gone viral. Buitengebieden posted the footage to Twitter.