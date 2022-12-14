Watch The Trending Video Of A Father-Daughter Dancing Together With Their Perfect Moves

A trending video witnessed Amar Jalal Group and Faridkot Jehda Nasha who are playing in the background as a father and daughter dance. You might want to recreate this father-daughter dance at your upcoming wedding event because the performance is so beautiful. The wedding photography business Wasila Studio posted the video on Instagram.

The trending video has received more than 74k people have viewed it. A young girl and her father can be seen dancing to Jehda Nasha in the video that has gone viral. They are surrounded by a number of other wedding guests who are enthralled by their performance. There is no doubting that you would fall in love with the father-daughter team because of how well they synchronized their performance. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The viewers had loved the video and cannot resist themselves from commenting on it. The pair of the daughter-father was actually watching a treat to the eyes. The borders had not separated the audiences as the bond and their connection has overpowered the video. Meanwhile people also commented that a girl cannot have a better partner than her father. Furthermore, some also praised the dance, moves and their synch.