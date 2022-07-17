Watch The Trending Video Of A Girl Touching Army Personnel's Feet

In a trending video, a young child touches the feet of an Indian Army soldier. The video was allegedly recorded inside a metro station, according to PC Mohan, a Bengaluru-based member of parliament, who posted it on Twitter on Friday.



He wished in the tweet that every parent owes it to this beautiful country to raise patriotic children. The tweet was "Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind."

A young child wearing a black outfit is seen in the viral video approaching the army men who are stationed at the metro station. One of the officers approaches her while pulling her cheeks as she looks at him, but the girl quickly kneels down and tenderly touches his feet.

The trending video has shocked more than 1.1 million Twitter users since it was shared. More than 83,000 people have liked it, and hundreds of users have retweeted it. The young girl is being praised for her thoughtful act throughout social media. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Meanwhile, an army officer was recently seen in a social media video risking his life to save five people who were trapped inside a sinking autorickshaw in Maharashtra. After crashing into a swollen drain in the state's Bhadravati tehsil's Chandrapur district, the truck transporting them began to sink.