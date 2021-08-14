Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Feeding Milk By Himself That Goes Viral For The Another Time

The trending video has not gone viral for the very first time . It is an older video of a guy bottle-feeding milk to two tigers has reappeared on the internet, and it has left social media viewers speechless. The 27-second movie was posted on Twitter by an account named Absolute Units, and it quickly went viral, garnering over 3 lakh views in just 20 hours.

The trending video features a man was standing with two milk bottles while two big tigers approached him from both sides and climbed over his shoulders. While the big cats pawed over his thighs, he inserted the two milk bottles into their separate mouths.

Feeding two units pic.twitter.com/exDZ9Bt1mv — Absolute Units (@absoIute_units) August 13, 2021

Although it appeared to be a frightening sight, the man appeared to appreciate the experience. The trending video has gone insanely viral, with individuals on social media sharing their thoughts in the comments area. While watching the video, several users started giving their opinions in the comment section. Have a look on some of the comments:

Why do they always give these grown big cats milk in bottle? — Nagato (@Shinra_Tensei_1) August 13, 2021





