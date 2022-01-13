Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Who Hardly Saved Himself As The Bust Took U-Turn
A trending video captured an incident that has been circulated on social media. In Mangaluru, Karnataka, a man barely manage to avoid tragedy after driving past a bus. The bus can be spotted halting on the side of the road to do a u-turn in the video. The road became clear after the the bus driver let the biker to pass that made the road be clear.
When the bus driver tries to turn the vehicle the other way, a man riding a scooter suddenly appears. He speeds to rush past the bus. Fortunately, the driver applied brakes in time to avoid a collision. The man hits the gate of a fish processing unit and passes through a small gap between a tree and shop.
The caption of the trending video explained that the young man was riding on a scooter near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore, when he miraculously missed crashing with a bus making a U-turn. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:
This trending video make us realise the importance of road safety. It indicates that it could be dangerous at any of the moment if you don't pay your attention properly.