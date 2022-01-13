Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Who Hardly Saved Himself As The Bust Took U-Turn

A trending video captured an incident that has been circulated on social media. In Mangaluru, Karnataka, a man barely manage to avoid tragedy after driving past a bus. The bus can be spotted halting on the side of the road to do a u-turn in the video. The road became clear after the the bus driver let the biker to pass that made the road be clear.



The caption of the trending video explained that the young man was riding on a scooter near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore, when he miraculously missed crashing with a bus making a U-turn. The scooter then collides with the door of the fish processing facility before passing through a shop and a tree. The trending video has over 36,000 views on social media and has circulated within a short span of time. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:

