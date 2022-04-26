Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Girl Having Indian Food For The First Time

Indian cuisine is well-known throughout the world for its spices and aromatic flavours. There aren't many people who haven't experienced Indian cuisine at some point in their lives. Now, a trending video witnessed a young girl in Australia who has sampled Indian food for the first time, and her reaction has left internet users speechless.

The caption mentioned that experiencing Indian cuisine for the first time is always a memorable experience. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





Thousands of people have liked the trending video since it was posted in early April. The girl can be seen eating rice with 'kadhai chicken' at an Indian restaurant in the video. After that, she is seen eating mango kulfi. The girl finishes her dinner with fennel seeds, or saunf, which are commonly served in Indian restaurants.

It's extremely amusing to watch her reaction to the mouth freshener. The girl can also be seen developing new friends with the restaurant servers, as she is seen conversing with one of them. The comment section was filled with different reactions. Several reactions include that the one will always crave for India food as once a person would taste he/she would never forget it.