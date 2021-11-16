Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Girl's Reaction After Trying Her New Outfit

Videos showing newborns and toddlers doing activities in their own adorable way may certainly brighten your day. Nowadays, with the press of a button, one may find a similar video on the internet. Instagram is full of these and had found one trending videothat will definitely make netizenssmile. On social media, a trending video witnessing a toddler's charming reaction to her new outfits has gone viral and had been circulated within a short span of time.



A page called Chiklu Family shared the video on Instagram, in which a small girl named Rashi is shown getting dressed in it. She murmured expressing her feeling during her father's assistance to her that the black isn't looking well. Her father was taken aback by the camera, and Rashi was dissatisfied with her hair as well. She expressed her dissatisfaction with her pony's appearance.

Here is the trending video, have a look at the cute little girl's reaction captured in the video:

The trending video became popular after it was uploaded, with around 2 lakh views. Netizens were enthralled by the young girl's reply and went to the comments section. Netizens can not resist themselves from giving their opinions in the comment section of the video. Several users gave their feedback by stating the video was cute and also mentioned that they saw the video more than once.

