Watch The Trending Video Of A Tamil Nadu Traffic Cop Slapping A Food Delivery Boy

On Saturday, a traffic constable was transferred to the police control room in Coimbatore after a trending video witnessed him assaulting a food delivery man on a major route that became popular on social media.

Sathish, a Grade-1 police officer from the Singanallur police station, was caught on camera smacking a delivery worker at a traffic signal on Avinashi Road on Friday. In the meantime, senior officers leapt into action and moved the constable to the command centre. The trending video was uploaded by a Twitter [email protected] Here is the trending video have a look at it:





"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person "

For the past two years, Mohanasundaram, 38, has worked as a delivery partner for food aggregator Swiggy.

Mohanasundaram witnessed a private school bus driver driving erratically and carelessly on Friday evening. On the busy stretch, the bus was about to smash two two-wheelers and a person near a mall.

There was a minor traffic jam as he questioned the motorist.

According to the trending video captured by another commuter, the police officer harassed and smacked the food delivery person twice, seized his phone, and damaged the motorcycle.

Satish is said to have asked Mohanasundram if he knew who owned the school bus and that if any vehicular traffic issues arose, the police would investigate.

Satish was transferred to the control room after Mohanasundaram filed a complaint with the City Authorities Commissioner's officer on Saturday.