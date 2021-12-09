Watch The Trending Video Of An Elderly Couple From Nagpur Earning Respect On Internet For Selling Poha On Streets For Their Survival

On the internet, a trending video of an old couple selling food, 'pohapoha' on the streets for only Rs 10 has gone viral on social media. The couple is seen selling snacks in front of Pandit Nehru Convent in Tandapeth, Nagpur. The trending video, which was shared on Instagram by food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha, has created a buzz and won many hearts of the netizens.

The duo can be seen in the video offering a plate of poha for Rs 10 and aloo bonda for Rs 15. The man tells that they start preparing the meals at 4 a.m. and open their stall at 6 a.m. The woman, on the other hand, maybe seen creating poha while smiling broadly. As the video progresses, the woman explains that they needed to find a way to pay the rent and other costs. The couple's unwavering spirit has astounded internet users and the video is getting circulated within a short span of time.

The trending video has received over 57k views and numerous comments. Others questioned about the location so they might pay their stall a visit, while others couldn't stop applauding their battling spirit. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video's caption explains that the rent was unpaid by this 70-year-old couple. As a result, they began selling tarri poha for a livelihood. They get up early, arrange everything, and arrive here at 5 a.m. They sell tarri poha in the Nagpur style for only ten rupees. For the past four years, they have been slaving away in their modest stand to ensure their existence. They are putting in long hours and are not giving up. The caption further asks for the netizens to share and support them to the fullest extent possible.

