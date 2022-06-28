Watch The Trending video Of An Elderly Woman Performing Stunt In Ganga River

A 70-year-old woman was seen leaping into the Ganga river from a substantial height in a trending video from Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh. The daring woman climbed over the perimeter fence of the location she was in and dove into the river. You won't be able to help but jump with excitement as she makes the huge leap into the river.

Fortunately, the courageous woman landed perfectly into the river. After making a big splash in the review, she triumphantly swam with the river's current while thoroughly enjoying herself.

She could hear the cheering of the people around her who had watched her accomplish the leap. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The trending video has recieved more than sixty five thousand likes and has been loved by netizens. The netizens could not resist themselves and started giving feedbacks on their comment section.