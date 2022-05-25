Watch The Trending Video Of An Indigo Pilot Giving Surprise To His Wife

The trending video witnessed a special announcement of an IndiGo pilot for a special passenger, which was for his wife. The video has gone viral on Instagram within a short span of time.

As he planned to take off for Mumbai, Alneez Virani astonished his wife Zahra by mentioning her in his in-flight announcement.

In the video Alneez was heard stating something special over the aeroplane which was dedicated to his wife. He mentioned that "some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight," reported money control. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The trending video has gone viral online with over 6.3 million views and 6.5 lakh likes on Instagram. Several netizens praised the video and fell in love with the adorable video.