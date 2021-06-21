Watch The Trending Video Of British artiste's version of Gulon Mein Rang Bhare Shared By Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of a British artist singing ghazal. Anand Mahindra was very impressed with her singing abilities and he wanted to share the video with his Twitter followers.Tanya Wells, a singer and songwriter from London, England, is featured in the video.





A five year old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning...If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on... pic.twitter.com/67XCZkujHf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2021

Tanya Wells can be seen singing the ghazal by Mehdi Hassan in this 2-minute-19-second video.



Anand Mahindra was overwhelmed with the heartfelt music and shared the video clip. He also stated that he heard the voice of the five years old Tanya Wells'

video for the very first time and how melodious it is. It altered the tone of this morning and if this is what globalisation entails, then let it begin.

The video has received more than 30,000 views and 274 retweets.

Meanwhile, Tanya has her own YouTube channel and it has 18.9k subscribers.

The trending video was circulated within a few hours and is loved by the netizens. The users were overwhelmed and started praising her voice and the way she sang the ghazal.

Several users started giving their opinions in the comment section. Take a look at some of the following comments:





Thanks for share. She is brilliant! My Monday started by listening 🎧 to Maestro Mehdi Hassan. — Ala (@ala_del) June 21, 2021





The novelty of seeing a striking Caucasian woman singing ghazals soon gives way to the awe of her sheer talent for this art form—the perfect Urdu diction, the characteristic lilts and inflections of ghazals, and of course the soulful voice....🤗👐💕 — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) June 21, 2021













