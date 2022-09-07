Watch The Trending Video Of Child Cycling Around Country's President While Giving Speech

During President Gabriel Boric of Chile's speech, a youngster unexpectedly appeared. The person riding his bike around Mr. Boric in the trending video was a young child wearing a superman costume. According to local media outlet 24 Horas, the youngster caught everyone's attention while the President was speaking after casting his ballot in the constitutional plebiscite. On social media, the child's activities' video has gone viral.

The trending video was captured last week as Mr. Boric was urging Chileans to vote in favour of a new Constitution, which was ultimately defeated by a sizable majority.

On Twitter, the trending video has more than 1.33 lakh views and has many fans in stitches. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Superman encircles Gabriel Boric after he submits his vote in today's plebiscite 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/2Tk63noO62 — David Adler (@davidrkadler) September 4, 2022

As seen in the trending video, the small child was speaking passionately to the President while riding a blue balancing bike around him while wearing a red cap and a blue superhero onesie.



After a few rounds, he pauses to listen to the President but immediately resumes riding his bike, seemingly unaware of what had just happened. His blue helmet was dangling from the bike's handlebars.