Watch The Trending Video Of Chinese Woman Pinned Down During Covid Test

People in China are more concerned about the lockdowns than they are about the coronavirus. And there are compelling reasons for this, as evidenced by countless films from Shanghai and elsewhere.A trending video that circulated on Twitter depicts a lady being pinned down by a man for a Covid test. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The woman can be seen lying down on the floor in the trending video which looks to be a testing facility with a man on top of her as the video begins. She screams and tries to fight the forced exam, but the man grabs her hands and firmly holds them under his knees.



He then forcefully opens the woman's mouth, at which point a hazmat-suited healthcare worker collects a swab sample.The internet has been startled by the footage. People commented in different manners such as they sometimes called it as a horror how they oppress the poor and all awful and unbearable.

Meanwhile, others shared videos of Chinese healthcare staff forcibly entering an elderly man's home for the obligatory Covid test last month.

The video was first shared on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, and then began spreading on other sites as well. The exact location of the video is unknown, but it emerges at a time when Shanghai residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.