Watch The Trending VideoTrending Video Of Elderly Couple Fulfilling Lifetime Wish Of Visiting Mount Everest

A trending video witnesses an elderly couple can be seen at the summit in a video that Andy Thapa posted on Instagram, with a chopper parked behind them. The elderly couple from Maharashtra travelled to view Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world, up close. This is an example of achieving one's goals in old age.



The elderly woman supports her elderly spouse who is seen holding a walking stick. Both of them appear to be living out a dream as they gaze lovingly towards Everest. In the little video, the mountain's snow-capped panorama is spectacular. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Since being posted on October 16, the video has received over three lakh views and 24,000 likes on social media. Furthermore, many viewers who commented on the video expressed their awe at the couple's love tale. Many people also added red heart emojis to the post.



Meanwhile, this video remembers that people get older, they commonly outlive or lose touch with friends and family, which causes many elderly people to feel as though the world has moved on without them. Even the simplest joys, like visiting places other than their home state or seeing the ocean waves crash into the sand, are difficult for some people to experience. They do, however, have goals and desires just like any other person in the world.