Watch The Trending Video Of Girl Showing What She Ate On The day Of Her Father's 'Shraadh'

Online users have been sharing a trending video of a girl's vlog about her meal on the day of her father's "shraadh." The video was first posted to YouTube by Rowhi Rai, and it quickly spread across social media. After witnessing the video, which a Twitter user named S uploaded, people experienced trauma.

Rowhi may be seen describing her daily diet to her fans in the now-viral video. It was, however, the day of her father's "shraadh," a Hindu ritual in which one honours one's ancestors and deceased parents. She asserted that her family carries out the tradition each year. Here is the video, have a look at it:

In the video, she was heard saying that her that while she may eat something sweet, she could only have one meal that day that had salt and oil. Rowhi then demonstrated the oatmeal she had ordered for breakfast, describing it as "yummy" and giving it an eight out of 10. Later in the video, she talked about her meal, which she described as "methi paranthas with aloo ki subzi," rating it 10 out of ten because her mother made it. She ultimately added pink lemonade to her order.

