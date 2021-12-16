Watch The Trending Video Of Jawans From The CRPF Attending The Wedding Of A Martyred Soldier's Sister

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers can be seen draping a bridal veil over the bride as she walks approaching the mandap in the trending video. The CRPF men from Rae Bareli showed, taking up the responsibility and fulfilling it as older bothers to support the family on the auspicious day as a gesture of respect for their dead colleague Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh. Hundreds of(CRPF) officers can be seen draping a bridal veil over the bride as she walks approaching the mandap in the trending video. The CRPF men from Rae Bareli showed, taking up the responsibility and fulfilling it as older bothers to support the family on the auspicious day as a gesture of respect for their dead colleague Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh.

Things became even more emotional when scores of jawans attended the wedding of the murdered soldier's sister and performed responsibilities that are normally handled by the brother in a heartfelt gesture. The wedding video has now gone viral, causing many people to cry.





The official handle tweeted alongside the photographs, adding the hashtag 'gone but not forgotten.' On October, 5, 2020, Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of the 110 Bn CRPF rendered the supreme sacrifice while heroically retaliating to a terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Here is the trending video that won a million hearts. Have a look on it:









The Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF posted on its website mentioning that CRPF salutes their martyrs and stands with the families of the martyr brothers. Shailendra Pratap Singh was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama, Kashmir, last October. Singh, who joined the CRPF in 2008, was assigned to the force's 110th battalion. His firm was based in Sopore.

According to sources, the men in uniform' appeared to the wedding on Monday as a surprise and conducted all of the ceremonies that bride Jyoti's brother would have completed himself. Singh's companions were stationed locally, and when they learned that his younger sister was being married, he told the rest of the jawans.

People were taken aback when scores of uniformed personnel appeared at the location unexpectedly. Family relatives of the slain hero became distraught when they saw the jawans at the wedding ceremony. Singh's parents, wife, three sisters, and nine-year-old kid survive him. As the wedding photographs and video went viral, many people on social media praised his uniformed buddies for being present on such a special day.