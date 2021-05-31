Watch The Trending Video Of Little Girl Singing For Her Prairie Dog
A viral video of a young girl singing to her prairie dog has gone viral on the Internet. While many people thought it was cute, some pointed out that she was holding a mouse in her arms, which may be dangerous for the child
On Twitter, the 18-second video has over 94,000 views. In the video, the small girl is seen grooming and rubbing the prairie dog's back.
Several netizens started giving their opinions within the comment section. Some users comment on how a young kid holding a rat can be cute as it has long claws, nasty and long teeths which can injure her and can be dangerous. While another user praised the video.
According to one commenter, the wild animal's claws could permanently harm the young girl. While adorable at first appearance, it is a wild animal that may cause irreparable damage in a split second that even the greatest trauma, plastic, and ophthalmic surgeons can't repair.