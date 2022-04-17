Watch The Trending Video Of Muslims Showering Flowers On Hanuman Jayanti's 'Rath Yatra' In Bhopal

On social media, a trending video has gone viral witnessing the Hanuman Jayanti procession that arrived on Saturday evening. The trending video includes Bhopal's Char Batti neighbourhood where Muslim residents greeted the 'Rath Yatra' with flowers, surrounded by a multi-layer security of police and drone cameras monitoring from the skies. According to news sources, Muslims in many other regions of the state also greeted the Hanuman 'Shobha Yatra' with flowers.



Flowers were showered from Muslim homes' rooftops and balconies in Bhopal, amid chanting of Lord Hanuman. With flowers in their hands, people from both (Hindu-Muslim) communities crammed the roads and narrow streets. Everyone who was standing there was overheard asserting that they had come to see the Hanuman Jayanti parade. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





#WATCH Madhya Pradesh | People from the Muslim community shower flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal yesterday pic.twitter.com/3d3riqgo22 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 17, 2022





The trending video make us remember that the humanitarian act came only days after communal violence in the state left many people hurt and fearful, particularly in two districts — Khargone and Barwani — during the Ram Navami celebrations on April 10.



However, after the communal violence, some Muslim clerics in Bhopal addressed the state DGP Sudhir Saxena and the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, pleading with them to provide a large police presence in the city to preserve peace.

To avoid any unforeseen incidents, Muslim clerics also advised against allowing the Hanuman procession to pass through several sensitive places. The Bhopal district administration permitted people to participate in the procession, although some sensitive sites were prohibited.

Meanwhile, the Muslim man accompanied with his friend remarked that it isthe Ganga-Yamuna culture of Bhopal, where Hindus and Muslims coexist and aid one another. We've come to show you Bhopal's true culture.