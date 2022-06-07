Watch The Trending Video Of Truckers Honking For The Baby

On the internet, a trending video of a youngster signalling trucks as they pass by is gaining popularity. When the trucks honk in response, he is pleased. Tiffany Davenport posted the trending video on Instagram on May 12 and it has since gone viral.

The trending video has received over 46,000 likes and over 4 lakh views. In the comments area, people have posted touching messages. The caption explained that he enjoys getting truckers to honk as they pass by. He believe it offers the trucker as much pleasure as it does him. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The toddler can be witnessed pumping his arm in the air and waving his hands at a passing truck to honk in the footage. The trucker shows his appreciation by honking for the toddler, who is ecstatic and begins to bounce.

