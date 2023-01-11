Watch The Trending Video Of US Man Spraying Water On Homeless Woman To Remove Her

In a trending video going popular on social media, a homeless woman is cruelly sprayed with water by a guy in San Francisco as the area's temperature drops to 9 degrees Celsius. The proprietor of an art gallery, identified by sources as Collier Gwin, is the man.



He acknowledged his wrongdoing but made no attempt to apologise. Social media users criticised his behaviour and demanded that "cruel" Mr. Gwin be punished for directly spraying water on the woman's face with a water hose. Here is the heartwrenching video, have a look at it:









Edson Garcia, a nearby cafe co-owner, captured the footage. He claimed that when he turned to the side, he noticed the man giving the woman water. Concerning the woman, Mr. Garcia recalls hearing her scream and her admission that she would move.

According to the cafe owner, he has occasionally asked the homeless woman to stop blocking the entrance to his business but has never witnessed her acting belligerently. However, Mr. Gwin asserted that the woman got quite combative and promised to do it again.

The woman, as per Mr. Gwin, has been loitering in front of his building for almost two weeks. He added that he had called the police 25 times in an effort to get help, and that the woman had been informed that morning by officers that she needed to move.

According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), officers responded to the woman being hosed as if it were an assault, but both Mr. Gwin and the woman declined further police intervention. However, social media users were horrified by the abuse meted out to the homeless woman in the video, which has caused indignation among them.