Watch The Trending Video Of Waiter Carrying Dozens Of Plates Together

A trending video that first appeared on the LinkedIn platform and quickly gained a lot of attention before going viral. In this trending a server may be seen raising many platters with just one tray and one hand. Whether you believe it or not, he really did accomplish this amazing feat, for which he received a tonne of online praise.



One of the verified accounts, Cory-Lopes Warfield, immediately posted the video to a social media site like LinkedIn. Since then, the video has amassed more than 13,000 likes and a sizable number of comments from online users. Here is the video, have a look at it:









In this nearly one-minute-long video, you can see the man himself carrying the entire tray across a sizable distance at the hotel where he was working. He finished the difficult task without dropping a single plate.



This video not only make us remember that how dedication and hard work is important but also that that how concentration and with a pinch of smartness and balance we can manage our time. It shows no job is small or big whatever you are doing, do it with whole heart!