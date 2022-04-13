Watch The Trending Video Of Woman Dancing At Bollywood Song And Foreigners Joining Her

On the internet, a trending video of a woman dancing to Bollywood music in New York's Time Square has gone viral. The woman starts dancing to Badshah's "Tere Naal Nachna" and is quickly joined by a group of passers-by. More than 2.2 million people have liked the video since it was shared on Instagram on April 1.

Athiya Shetty and is from the 2018 film 'Nawabzaade.' Passers-by initially laughed and attempted to figure out what was going on. Soon, the music's enticing rhythm had them dancing along with fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal, who had shared the trending video. According to Jaiswal's Instagram account, she lives in San Francisco. The song featuresand is from the 2018 film 'Nawabzaade.' Passers-by initially laughed and attempted to figure out what was going on. Soon, the music's enticing rhythm had them dancing along with fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal, who had shared the trending video. According to Jaiswal's Instagram account, she lives in San Francisco.

As soon as the trending video was uploaded, netizens were ready to react in the happiness manner as the video was full of joyness. People reacted that this was pretty fantastic, and they wish they could be a part of it, one Instagram user said. Other people praised the video, commenting on how nice it was to see strangers dancing to Bollywood music.

Saminder Singh Dhindsa, an Indian college student, captured the attention of social media users last month while he approached a group of individuals dancing on a sidewalk in Miami, Florida.